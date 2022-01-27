Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Financial Comparison

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -25.47% -22.12% -17.93% Janel 3.55% 35.86% 6.36%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The OLB Group and Janel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The OLB Group and Janel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $9.77 million 1.89 -$1.78 million ($0.37) -4.62 Janel $146.42 million 0.17 $5.20 million $1.71 15.26

Janel has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

The OLB Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janel beats The OLB Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About Janel

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment produces and sells monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York.

