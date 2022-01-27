Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Critical Review

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -7.84% -7.84% Jaguar Mining 29.44% 17.46% 13.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Jaguar Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$480,000.00 ($0.12) -25.42 Jaguar Mining $160.25 million 1.48 $72.28 million $0.62 5.28

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals. Pacific Booker Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Booker Minerals and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

