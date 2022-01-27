Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

J stock opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

