IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.97. 2,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

IWG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

