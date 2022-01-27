Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report sales of $32.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.40 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $134.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.46 million to $134.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 80.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Iteris during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iteris during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

ITI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. 234,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,199. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

