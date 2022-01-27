iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.47. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 121.83 and a beta of 1.72.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,100,151. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,694,000.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

