Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $4.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

