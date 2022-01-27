IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Shares Down 8.7%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF)’s stock price was down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 60,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 86,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

IsoEnergy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

