iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $99.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.98. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

