iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $125.49. 130,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,272,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

