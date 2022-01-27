iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.64. The company had a trading volume of 178,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $96.96 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

