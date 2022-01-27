iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 385,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 52,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.39 on Thursday, reaching $441.82. 486,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,354,182. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $465.49 and its 200-day moving average is $454.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

