iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.57% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $79,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 77,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,349,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,195. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.