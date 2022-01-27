iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $239.78 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.08 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.71.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

