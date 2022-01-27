iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240,199 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

