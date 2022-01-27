iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 228,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,463,926 shares.The stock last traded at $80.93 and had previously closed at $81.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.79.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,286,000 after purchasing an additional 786,109 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,351,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 514,399 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,321 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 93,635 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,240,000.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.