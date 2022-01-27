iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 228,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,463,926 shares.The stock last traded at $80.93 and had previously closed at $81.59.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.79.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
