iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,642 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGLB stock opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $72.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.