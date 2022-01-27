iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Position Boosted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,899 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,911,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.81. 2,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,236. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

