IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) versus Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Critical Contrast

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tivic Health Systems and IRIDEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00

IRIDEX has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.53%. Given IRIDEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and IRIDEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 20.25 -$3.64 million N/A N/A IRIDEX $36.35 million 2.30 -$6.33 million ($0.20) -26.37

Tivic Health Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IRIDEX.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A IRIDEX -5.81% -25.04% -13.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of IRIDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A. Boutacoff, David M. Buzawa and James L. Donovan in February 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

