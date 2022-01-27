IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.37.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

IQV traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,292. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $285.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

