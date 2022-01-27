Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Invitae worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

NVTA opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

