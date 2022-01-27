Investors Purchase High Volume of CITIC Capital Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:CCAC)

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,224 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 897% compared to the average daily volume of 925 call options.

CCAC opened at $9.91 on Thursday. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.