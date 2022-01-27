Investors Buy Large Volume of SPX FLOW Call Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,154 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,593% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.
SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.10 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47.
SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SPX FLOW
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
