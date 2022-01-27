Investors Buy Large Volume of SPX FLOW Call Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,154 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,593% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.10 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

