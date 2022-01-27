Investors Buy Large Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 108,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.79. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $34.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

