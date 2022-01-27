Invesco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,261 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical volume of 1,628 put options.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

