Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000.

Shares of PEZ opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $103.17.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

