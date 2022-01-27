Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Partners

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $338.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.84.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $264.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.96. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after buying an additional 88,010 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after buying an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.