Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $268.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.96. The company has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.84.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.