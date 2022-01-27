Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.45. Intevac shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 85,996 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intevac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intevac by 122.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 445,363 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Intevac by 54.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190,045 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

