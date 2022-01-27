Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

