Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 30.5% This Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.91 billion and approximately $380.40 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $19.65 or 0.00053505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.31 or 0.06709303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,719.82 or 0.99973069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00053611 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,557,077 coins and its circulating supply is 199,026,765 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

