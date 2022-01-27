International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Gap Down to $47.31

International Paper (NYSE:IP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.31, but opened at $45.98. International Paper shares last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 31,570 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

