Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $64.00 price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.47% from the company’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,459,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

