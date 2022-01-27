Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Announces Earnings Results

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Intel updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. 54,697,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. The company has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

