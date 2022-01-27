Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $198.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

