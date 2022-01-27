Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 71,460 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71,460 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up about 1.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Rogers Communications worth $51,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,592,000 after acquiring an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 296,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,536,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.86. 24,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,381. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

