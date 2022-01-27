Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $28.41 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $28,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,395,000 after purchasing an additional 154,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 351,277 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 57,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,987. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

