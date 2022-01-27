Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $13.64 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Amundi acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.49. 832,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,651,379. The stock has a market cap of $305.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

