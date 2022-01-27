Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 372,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,464,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of GFL Environmental as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after buying an additional 6,177,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,272 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,951,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.41. 34,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.14.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

