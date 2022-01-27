Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 234,580 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,580 shares during the quarter. CI Financial accounts for 2.1% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $75,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares during the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.37. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1447 dividend. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.