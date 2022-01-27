Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells $44,270.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 861 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $12,062.61.

On Monday, December 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $53,086.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $289,797.30.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $53,504.00.

Shares of SUMO opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 3.15.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.