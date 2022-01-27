Insider Buying: Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Director Purchases $10,368.00 in Stock

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $10,368.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TTP stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,073,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

