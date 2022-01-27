Insider Buying: Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Director Purchases $10,368.00 in Stock

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $10,368.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TTP stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.