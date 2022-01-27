Insider Buying: Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) insider Alexandre Akoulitchev bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($40,474.91).

Shares of OBD opened at GBX 27 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.60. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25.50 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

