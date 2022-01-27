Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $183.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.34.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

