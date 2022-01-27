Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$20.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.27.

Shares of TSE:INE traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.91 and a 12-month high of C$29.81.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3506045 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

