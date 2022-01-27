Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IFJPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Informa stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 49,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,059. Informa has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

