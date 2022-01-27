IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. IAA has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

