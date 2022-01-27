Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 2,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.