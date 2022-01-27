Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $13.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.97.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,766. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 441,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 143,272 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 78,841 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 190,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

