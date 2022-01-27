HSBC Lowers Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLMAF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.20 price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

HLMAF opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. Halma has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

